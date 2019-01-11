Firas Zahabi Reacts To Conor McGregor Insulting Him

Firas Zahabi reacts to the latest insults thrown his way by former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor.

Zahabi gave his thoughts about a potential rematch between McGregor and UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. This led to Zahabi picking Holloway to beat the former champion. Obviously, that didn’t sit well with McGregor as he fired some shots at the coach through social media.

The coach had another Ask Me Anything session where he responded to McGregor once he stated that he has studied his game a ton. Thus, he thinks that he’s the one of the best fighters out there.



“There was nothing personal,” Zahabi said (H/T to Bloody Elbow). “The reason why I didn’t respond to McGregor (on twitter) is he got personal, and I don’t do that. I kind of glanced over, then I realized it was about me, and realized he’s insulting me,” he said. “I thought to myself, ‘hey the double champ watches my podcast! That’s amazing! How great is that? I’m gonna give Conor McGregor a shoutout on my podcast.’



“Then somebody pointed out to me, ‘no, it was regards to an article that came out… about me picking Max Holloway over Conor McGregor’ That’s why Conor got upset and went to twitter. So I thought to myself, ‘Oh, he doesn’t listen to my podcast. Too bad.’

Avoiding Issues

Zahabi continued by stating that if McGregor had listened to what he said rather than read transcripts then things might have been different.

“But then I realized, ‘hey, he talked about the dorms. That article doesn’t talk about the dorms!’” he continued. “If he knows about the dorms, he’s listened to this podcast. So I want to give a shoutout to Conor. Thank you for supporting this channel. I really appreciate you listening to this, and I want to let you know it was nothing personal.”

