A standout MMA gym, the Fighting Nerds, has recently been a major player in the UFC, with four fighters rapidly reaching the top. Caio Borralho, Mauricio Ruffy, Carlos Prates, and Jean Silva all scoring highlight-reel finishes and getting dominant wins in the UFC.

Now, the gym may have a new prospect in the flyweight division, and that prospect is Magno Dias, who scored a thunderous second-round knockout on the Brazilian regional scene at MMA Future 14.

The Fighting Nerds may have another one. Magno "The Violence" Dias (6-1, Flyweight) with a right hand nuke to the jaw of Alessandro Albuquerque. What a KO #FutureMMA14 pic.twitter.com/gVSpMVAevS — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 7, 2025

Another highlight-reel knockout and another prospect for the fighting nerds.

All gyms seem to have peaks and valleys in MMA, as gyms like American Top Team, American Kickboxing Academy, and Roufusport have had their day in the sun, where they had champions who would stand atop MMA for years. It seems now that Brazil has its own gym to rule modern MMA with the fighting nerds and their prospects that aren’t simply talented and exciting, but they all have huge start potential to grow the sport and make new stars for the UFC to promote.

So, the Fight Nerds and their new hopeful on the regional flyweight scene have serious potential to make a move and waves in the UFC flyweight division should the young knockout artist Magno Dias make it that far.