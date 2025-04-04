The UFC May Have Found a Superstar in ‘Cult Hero’ Carlos Prates Says UFC Insider

Booked to make his short-notice return later this month, Carlos Prates has what it takes to become the UFC’s next breakout star according to former title challenger, Chael Sonnen.

Prates, who headlines UFC Fight Night Kansas City toward the end of this month, is set to take on Irish welterweight contender, Ian Garry.

And pulled from a scheduled return at UFC 314 next weekend, Carlos Prates was set to take on would-be common-foe, Geoff Neal in a high-stakes pairing, until injury ruled the Texas striker from proceedings.

Riding an impressive winning run into his second consecutive headliner with the promotion, Fighting Nerds mainstay, Carlos Prates most recently took out perennial contender, Neil Magny with a stunning first round knockout toward the end of last year.

Carlos Prates branded UFC’s next breakout star

And set to make a massive splash at the welterweight limit should he overcome Portmarnock striker, Garry later this month, Prates has been branded as a “cult hero” and a potential star in the making for the UFC by former fighter-turned-analyst, Sonnen.

“My belief is you’re underestimating his popularity,” Sonnen said on his podcast. “I say that because the Miami card is still two weeks away—it was 17 days at the time of the pull-out, which is a meaningful amount of time. To preserve Carlos’ (Prates) placement on that card, I think is more important than perhaps the UFC was aware. I asked them, ‘Hey, could you give this another look? You’re missing the rise of a bit of a cult hero here.'”

“I’m trying to judge before we get to the fight—how’s the crowd going to react when they walk out? Who’s the crowd going to cheer for? Ian Garry is over—it doesn’t matter if you get 17,000 people cheering or booing you; it matters that you get 17,000 people reacting,” Sonnen continued. “But I’m telling you right now—so is Carlos.”