Report – Fighters set to wear old glove design at UFC 309 despite introduction of new design in June

ByRoss Markey
According to reports tonight, the UFC have informed fighters competing at UFC 309 this weekend, that they will be using the old glove design rather than the newly-designed equipment introduced back in June, ahead of the Madison Square Garden card.

As per a report from Uncrowned reporter, Ariel Helwani, the promotion have informed combatants competing this weekend on the flagship UFC 309 card, how they will be utilizing the old glove design opposed to the newly-designed glove introduced since June.

Fighters set to wear old glove design for UFC 309 card in New York

“UFC has informed the fighters competing on Saturday’s 309 card in NYC that they will be using the old gloves not the new ones introduced back in June, per multiple sources,” Helwani posted on X tonight. “Specific reason unclear at the moment.

Initially introduced back in June for a UFC 302 pay-per-view card in New Jersey, a host of fighters voiced their complaint with the new design, which are proposed to reduce eye pokes, as well as cuts and attempts to prevent fighters suffering hand injuries in the process.

However, a host of fights including the likes of undisputed lightweight champion Islam Makhachev voiced their displeasure with the newly-updated design — with the logo embossed on the gold-colored gloves peeling off in between rounds.

Headlining this weekend’s card at UFC 309, heavyweight champion, Jon Jones returns in a main event fight against former two-time division champion, Stipe Miocic, featuring for the first time since March of last year.

And in the night’s co-headliner, former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira rematches former-foe, Michael Chandler in a five round clash, with the latter snapping his own two-year hiatus from the Octagon.

As well as numerous complaints voiced by fighters sporting the newly-designed gloves, commenters have also speculated that since the introduction of new gloves, a reduction in both knockdowns and knockouts has occured.

