Fighters react to Erin Blanchfield’s submission win over Jessica Andrade: “Made it look easy”

Fighters react to UFC flyweight, Erin Bleachfield’s win over Jessica Andrade in the UFC Vegas 69 main event.

Blanchfield, 23, earned the biggest win of her young career in impressive fashion last night – submitting former strawweight champion, Andrade, in the second round.

While it was the American’s grappling skills that guided her to victory, Blanchfield held her own with Andrade on the feet.

Fighters react to Erin Blanchfield’s win

Wow the girl isn’t the future she’s the now — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 19, 2023 “Wow the girl isn’t the future she’s the now.” – Belal Muhammad



Dang, I guess Blanchfield gets winner at #UFC285 right? — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) February 19, 2023 ‘Dang, I guess Blanchfield gets winner at #UFC285 right?’ Angela Hill

I knew Erin was the real deal from back when we fought in InvictaFc . Had a feeling she’d pull it off in this fashion🔥 Would love to see Erin get that title shot next #UFCVegas69 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) February 19, 2023 ‘I knew Erin was the real deal from back when we fought in InvictaFc . Had a feeling she’d pull it off in this fashion Would love to see Erin get that title shot next #UFCVegas69‘ – Kay Hanson

Not gonna cap, I slept on Blanchfield — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) February 19, 2023 ‘Not gonna cap, I slept on Blanchfield‘- Eryk Anders

Blanchfield took some big shots on the feet but showed she has a chin & toughness. Andrade looked a bit sloppy on the feet & out of her element on her back. Short notice fights ain’t easy. Erin had a big advantage on the ground & made it look easy when she got on top. RNC win. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 19, 2023 ‘Blanchfield took some big shots on the feet but showed she has a chin & toughness. Andrade looked a bit sloppy on the feet & out of her element on her back. Short notice fights ain’t easy. Erin had a big advantage on the ground & made it look easy when she got on top. RNC win.‘- Kenny Florian

ERIN BLANCHFIELD!! With the 2nd RD submission! #UFCVegas69 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 19, 2023 ‘ERIN BLANCHFIELD!! With the 2nd RD submission! #UFCVegas69‘- Aljamain Sterling

ERIN BLANCHFIELD IS THE REAL DEAL!!!



If it goes to the canvas, it's her world!!!



WOWW!! Absolutely huge win for her tonight, and we have a new name in the mix at the top of the Flyweight division #UFCVegas69 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 19, 2023 ‘ERIN BLANCHFIELD IS THE REAL DEAL!!! If it goes to the canvas, it’s her world!!! WOWW!! Absolutely huge win for her tonight, and we have a new name in the mix at the top of the Flyweight division #UFCVegas69‘- Megan Anderson.

Erin is extremely talented, inside trip to the pass to back control. Just beautiful — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) February 19, 2023 ‘Erin is extremely talented, inside trip to the pass to back control. Just beautiful’– Jared Gordon

With the win, Blanchfield is expected to take on the winner of Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso which will take place next month as part of UFC 285.

Does Erin Blanchfield end the year as champion?