Fighters react to Erin Blanchfield’s submission win over Jessica Andrade: “Made it look easy”

Fighters react to UFC flyweight, Erin Bleachfield’s win over Jessica Andrade in the UFC Vegas 69 main event.
Blanchfield, 23, earned the biggest win of her young career in impressive fashion last night – submitting former strawweight champion, Andrade, in the second round.
While it was the American’s grappling skills that guided her to victory, Blanchfield held her own with Andrade on the feet.
With the win, Blanchfield is expected to take on the winner of Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso which will take place next month as part of UFC 285.
