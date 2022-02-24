Polish mixed martial arts organization, Prime MMA hosted their first event last weekend, featuring yet another 2-1 bout – this time between two YouTube content creators and an actor.

The promotion hosted their first event in Lodz, Poland – featuring nine mixed martial arts bouts and a pair of professional boxing matches.

Over the course of the last 18 months, events in both Poland and Russia have begun fielding rather bizarre and controversial 2-1 fights, featuring two competitors taking on a sole opponent, and in many instances, intergender fights featuring two males and a single female competitor.

Prime MMA is a newly founded mixed martial arts promotion with headquarters based in Lodz, Poland

Receiving mass flak and criticizm as a result, Prime MMA hosted a 2-1 bout featuring a pair of YouTubers reality television stars, Jakub Lasik, and Rafal Pazik – and actor, Alan Kwiecinski – who was billed as the “face of the organization”.

In the opening frame of the bout at Prime MMA, Kwiecinski managed to score knockdowns on both Lasik and Pazik, with the referee beginning the count for the felled duo.

Landing a high-kick, Kwiecinski dropped his first opponent before then landing a second knockdown on his second foe, courtesy of a glancing counter shot upon entry.

Despite the fact Kwiecinski scored the victory against both opponents in the two-on-one matchup at Prime MMA, the former held a rather significant weight advantage over both Lasik and Pazik during and pre-fight.

A Russian mixed martial arts event, Epic Fighting Championships also received mass criticizm earlier this month, after it hosted another highly-scrutinised two-on-one mixed martial arts bout, featuring a grandfather competing against his grandson in an intergender clash against a female competitor.

The same event also featured another criticized freak show fight featuring a super heavyweight fighting against a flyweight female in another intergender showcase, as part of a growing trend of both freak show and intergender bouts in the region.

