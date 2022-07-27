In another bizarre display on the professional mixed martial arts regional circuit, footage has emerged of a fighter ripping out his own tooth at a weigh-in face-off, before throwing said fang on the stage, and stomping it into the ground – as his opponent remains speechless.

As posted by ESPN Sportscenter, the fighter – competing at Combat Night MMA proceeds to face-off with his opponent, before ripping out a tooth from his own mouth – throwing it on the stage at his feet, turning to the audience and then stomping the gnasher into the stage, before screaming – and exiting, stage left.

The fighter managed to land a second round win, improving him to 3-0 as a pro

The fighter in question, Jeremy Williams, who plys his trade at Jungle MMA & Fitness, managed to improve to 3-0 as a professional, stopping opponent, Bryan Arocho with a second round, knee-come front kick.

Posting footage of the victory on his official Instagram account, @Inevitable_JW – Williams captioned the video of his knockout triumph with – “For everyone wondering if the “toothless” guy won… here’s your answer. This is just the beginning, my rise is inevitable.”

Beyond the victory, Williams’ pre-fight face-off has gained much attention, with many comparing it to prior, notable and memorable face-offs from the past – including other high-octane meetings of UFC stars, Jon Jones, and Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor, as well as Jose Aldo and the Dubliner.

Improving to 3-0 professionally with his second round knockout win over Arocho, Williams holds another decision win over his namesake, Noah Williams, as well as a debut, split judging success opposite Andrew Nelson for the Yorktown, Virginia native.

Many critics of Williams’ pre-fight antics had their say in the comments, with one user posting, “what in the meth?” – while another user claimed that the Orlando resident had brandished a fake tooth. “Fake tooth, teeth do not come out that easy. I’ve had dentists put their knees on my chest before.”