Fighter Gets KO’d, Heel Hooks Referee – ONE Championship 106 Highlights

During this morning’s (Fri. January 10, 2020) ONE Championship: A New Tomorrow event, a very interesting situation took place during a featherweight bout on the preliminary card.

Ma Jia Wen took on Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg in a bout that saw Zoltsetseg drop Wen with a big right hand for a knockout. Referee Olivier Coste stepped in to wave the action off after just 55 seconds, but when Wen came back to, he immediately put Olivier in a heel hook. Check it out here:

Coste was able to get out of the hold and medical officials quickly entered the cage to tend to Wen. The referee didn’t seem to suffer any sort of injury from the heel hook hold as he returned to referee the next fight.

What do you think about Wen attempting to heel hook the referee?