Dagestani MMA fighter Umakhan Ibragimov knocked his opponent out in just 5 seconds on the inaugural British Fighting Championship this past Saturday.

Many MMA fans have called this “instant karma” since Ben Doster threw a very quick leg kick after faking touching gloves before the fight. Doster got head kicked and folded like a lawn chair after faking the most respectful aspect of the fight game.

Touching gloves is like a sacred vow you don’t break inside the octagon. It is the ultimate scummy move to get the upper hand on your opponent. It is one of the fastest KOs inside the octagon ever. Praise goes to Ibragimov for throwing that head kick when he did. It was beautifully timed and executed to perfection.

After this past win over Doster, Ibragimov has now improved his record to 4-1 in his professional career. He has rattled off 3 wins in a row since he lost his 2nd fight via submission. It seems that Ibragimov is somewhat of a knockout artist. All 4 of his wins have come from KO’s and all of them have come in the first round as well.

Perhaps if Ibragimov keeps up knocking people out in the first round in ways as he has here, he may find himself in a big promotion like the UFC sooner than later. Sometimes all it takes is one viral KO to get on the big leagues’ radar. Surely the bigger promotions will watch closely to the next couple of fights he has.

This is also a great way to kick start your promotion for the British Fighting Championship. To have a viral KO in your first fight card is fantastic.

Did you enjoy seeing Doster KO’d after disrespecting the touching of gloves before the fight? Would you call that instant karma?