Fight Week Odds Movement for Sergei Pavlovich vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC Shanghai

The heavyweight clash between Sergei Pavlovich and Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC Fight Night 257 on August 23, 2025, has experienced notable betting line movement during fight week, showing the complexity of this matchup between two heavyweight contenders.

Sergei Pavlovich vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta Odds

Pavlovich opened as a significant favorite at approximately -245, with Cortes-Acosta positioned at +200. Current odds across major sportsbooks show Pavlovich ranging between -236 and -275, while Cortes-Acosta sits between +200 and +280. The Russian fighter's line has tightened in some markets, indicating continued confidence despite questions about his recent performances.

Pavlovich enters this contest following a cautious unanimous decision victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in February 2025, a performance that disappointed observers who expected his typical explosive finish. This conservative approach followed consecutive setbacks: a decision loss to Alexander Volkov in June 2024 and a first-round knockout defeat to Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title in November 2023. The former knockout artist, who previously finished 15 opponents via strikes with 15 first-round finishes, has managed just one knockout in his last three outings.

Cortes-Acosta brings momentum with a five-fight winning streak, including his most recent unanimous decision victory over Serghei Spivac in June 2025. The Dominican Republic native has compiled an impressive 8-1 UFC record since earning his contract through Dana White’s Contender Series, with notable victories over veterans Andrei Arlovski and his knockout of Ryan Spann in March 2025.

Professional handicappers note Pavlovich’s tendency to underperform against lesser opponents, while Cortes-Acosta has demonstrated the ability to avoid powerful strikers through effective defensive positioning. The round total has been set at 1.5, with the over priced at -175, suggesting oddsmakers expect the fight to extend beyond the opening frame.

Some sharp money appears to be backing Cortes-Acosta at the current underdog prices. Expert analysis suggests that while Pavlovich possesses superior finishing ability, his recent hesitant approach creates opportunities for a durable opponent like Cortes-Acosta to extend the fight and potentially find late success.

Pavlovich averages 4.54 significant strikes per minute with 43% accuracy, while absorbing 3.81 strikes and maintaining 54% defensive efficiency. Cortes-Acosta outputs higher volume at 5.98 significant strikes per minute with superior 48% accuracy, while absorbing fewer strikes at 3.43 per minute with comparable 55% defense.

Fight week movement suggests a divided betting public. While Pavlovich remains the clear favorite based on his elite knockout power and ranking advantage, the line compression indicates respect for Cortes-Acosta’s recent form and stylistic advantages. The method of victory markets reflect this uncertainty, with Pavlovich’s first-round knockout priced at +360, indicating bookmakers view an early finish as possible but not overwhelming likely.