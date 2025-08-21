Fight Week Odds Movement for Sergei Pavlovich vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC Shanghai

ByTimothy Wheaton
Sergei Pavlovich

The heavyweight clash between Sergei Pavlovich and Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC Fight Night 257 on August 23, 2025, has experienced notable betting line movement during fight week, showing the complexity of this matchup between two heavyweight contenders.

Sergei Pavlovich vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta Odds

Pavlovich opened as a significant favorite at approximately -245, with Cortes-Acosta positioned at +200. Current odds across major sportsbooks show Pavlovich ranging between -236 and -275, while Cortes-Acosta sits between +200 and +280. Check more numbers with new brunswick betting sites. The Russian fighter’s line has tightened in some markets, indicating continued confidence despite questions about his recent performances.

Pavlovich enters this contest following a cautious unanimous decision victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in February 2025, a performance that disappointed observers who expected his typical explosive finish. This conservative approach followed consecutive setbacks: a decision loss to Alexander Volkov in June 2024 and a first-round knockout defeat to Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title in November 2023. The former knockout artist, who previously finished 15 opponents via strikes with 15 first-round finishes, has managed just one knockout in his last three outings.

READ MORE:  Fight Week Odds Shifts for Brian Ortega vs Aljamain Sterling UFC Shanghai

Cortes-Acosta brings momentum with a five-fight winning streak, including his most recent unanimous decision victory over Serghei Spivac in June 2025. The Dominican Republic native has compiled an impressive 8-1 UFC record since earning his contract through Dana White’s Contender Series, with notable victories over veterans Andrei Arlovski and his knockout of Ryan Spann in March 2025.

Professional handicappers note Pavlovich’s tendency to underperform against lesser opponents, while Cortes-Acosta has demonstrated the ability to avoid powerful strikers through effective defensive positioning. The round total has been set at 1.5, with the over priced at -175, suggesting oddsmakers expect the fight to extend beyond the opening frame.

READ MORE:  Why Bo Nickal Is Built To Topple Khamzat Chimaev, According to UFC Veteran

Some sharp money appears to be backing Cortes-Acosta at the current underdog prices. Expert analysis suggests that while Pavlovich possesses superior finishing ability, his recent hesitant approach creates opportunities for a durable opponent like Cortes-Acosta to extend the fight and potentially find late success.

Pavlovich averages 4.54 significant strikes per minute with 43% accuracy, while absorbing 3.81 strikes and maintaining 54% defensive efficiency. Cortes-Acosta outputs higher volume at 5.98 significant strikes per minute with superior 48% accuracy, while absorbing fewer strikes at 3.43 per minute with comparable 55% defense.

Fight week movement suggests a divided betting public. While Pavlovich remains the clear favorite based on his elite knockout power and ranking advantage, the line compression indicates respect for Cortes-Acosta’s recent form and stylistic advantages. The method of victory markets reflect this uncertainty, with Pavlovich’s first-round knockout priced at +360, indicating bookmakers view an early finish as possible but not overwhelming likely.

READ MORE:  Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling - Betting Odds See a Finish Unlikely

READ MORE:  Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling - Betting Odds See a Finish Unlikely

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as DAZN, Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts