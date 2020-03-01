Felicia Spencer Dominates Zarah Fairn Earns First Round Win- UFC Norfolk Results

Spread the word!













Next up Canadian stand-out Felicia Spencer faces off against Zarah Fairn in tonight’s co-main event.

Spencer (7-1) is looking to get back to winning ways after suffering the first defeat of her career against Cris Cyborg last time out. The 29-year-old is making just her third octagon appearance, having previously beat Megan Anderson in her promotional debut.

The 33-year-old Fairn (6-2) lost her UFC debut against Megan Anderson who fought earlier on at UFC Norfolk. Prior to that she won three straight in various promotions to earn her shot at the big time.

Round 1: Felicia Spencer immediately throws a left high-kick which just misses her opponents head. Zarah Fairn begins to put shots together, big long strikes straight down the pipe are catching Spencer, who clinches and begins looking for the takedown. Fairn defends well but quickly finds her back on the cage and eventually on the mat. Spencer falls into mount with plenty of time to work. She takes high mount and begins dropping punches and elbows. Fairn looks unresponsive on the mat and the referee is taking a good look at it. Fairn rolls to her side but continues to take punishment, ultimately the referee steps in and stops the fight.

Official Result: Felicia Spencer def. Zarah Fairn, TKO (Punches) R1, 3:37