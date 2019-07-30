Felicia Spencer Not Discouraged After UFC 240 Loss

Spread the word!













Although Felicia Spencer lost her fight at UFC 240 against Cris Cyborg she came away as one of the big stars.

The Canadian had a ton of success early on and even cut Cyborg with an elbow, which was the first time she had been cut in a fight. For Spencer, she had a lot to take away from the fight even though she is upset she didn’t win.

“I am happy that I wasn’t finished,” Spencer said to MMA Fighting. “I just kept coming and I felt pretty good about the first round, it was a good feeling honestly going into the second round, I really thought I could push forward with it. And just knowing that feeling I had going into the second round, I really felt like I really, really could win and could find a way to make it happen.

“Just knowing how I felt in that moment gives me a lot of hope and inspiration for the future. I really know I can do it, I can become the champion.”

For what’s next? Well, Spencer doesn’t know. There aren’t many featherweights in the UFC. But, she wants to take time off and spend it with her family and friends after having two fights back-to-back. Who she will fight when she gets back is to be seen, all she knows is she will win her next fight.

“I haven’t really thought about when I want to return, but I definitely want to,” Spencer said. “I know I need to take a little bit of time off and then I’m definitely looking forward to getting back to it, and to continue improving, and get back in the win column.

“I do feel like they’ll find me an opponent. I could fight Cris Cyborg again next, that’s fine with me, whoever it is, it’s fine. It does seem like they’re making some things happen in the division, so I’m not sure about the timeline, but not too far off, for sure.”

What did you make of Felicia Spencer’s performance?