Felice Herrig Details Fight With Drunk Woman In Las Vegas After UFC 246

Strawweight contender Felice Herrig (14-8) has detailed how she was forced to utilize her fighting abilities outside of the cage last month.

The 35-year-old was allegedly punched by a drunk woman in Las Vegas after attending UFC 246 in the T-Mobile Arena. According to Herrig the altercation began after the other lady stopped traffic to pick up a penny, the UFC fighter made a comment and things began to spiral out of control. Ultimately Herrig was left with a bloodied nose. She has now explained exactly how everything went down whilst speaking with MMA Junkie, she said.

“Yeah, that was really weird. That was the start of my Vegas journey, and it wasn’t my fault. I feel like people in Vegas are crazy. …

“She stopped traffic to pick up a penny! Literally a penny. And I called her out on it.”

After making her remark Herrig walked on thinking nothing more of the incident. However, after a while she noticed the same woman was following behind her.

“Three minutes later, there’s somebody behind me saying, like, ‘The penny was on heads!’ And I’m like, ‘I do not give a sh*t.’”

This only seemed to rile the woman more who was persistently getting in the UFC fighters face shouting. “What are you gonna do about it?”

“And I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna do anything about it unless you do something about it first,’” Herrig said. “If you punch me, I will defend myself. And she punched me. And I had to defend myself, so I punched her back really hard.”

A brief scuffle ensued, and the woman ran away according to Herrig’s version of events. The bloody nose she was pictured with on Instagram, was actually a result of an accidental headbutt during the scuffle rather than the woman’s punch.