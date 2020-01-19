Felice Herrig Reveals She Was Punched Following UFC 246

Spread the word!













UFC strawweight Felice Herrig didn’t have the best night on Saturday.

Like many other fighters, Herrig was in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to watch Conor McGregor’s successful return against Donald Cerrone.

However, Herrig got into an altercation with another woman after the event which resulted in her getting punched.

Herrig detailed the incident in an Instagram post along with a photo of her bloody nose:

“Vegas sucks!!! Some chick got mad at me for giving her sh*t over stopping traffic over a penny. She then proceeded to punch me in the face. I punched her back but didn’t want to be too violent because I was protecting my knee and hair. She ran off like a little b*tch. The END. What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.”

As for her fighting career, Herrig is currently recovering from a torn ACL which ruled her out of her fight against Xiaonan Yan in the summer.

The 35-year-old is currently on a two-fight losing skid following losses to Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Michelle Waterson.

What do you make of Herrig’s altercation?