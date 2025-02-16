Fedor Emelianenko linked with massive move to the BFKC: ‘Stay tuned, we might have an announcement’

Former Pride FC heavyweight kingpin, Fedor Emelianenko may be set for a stunning return to combat sports with the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) — as far as promotional stakeholder, Conor McGregor, who claims an “announcement” regarding the Russian is set to be revealed soon.

Emeliananko, a former Pride FC heavyweight champion and Grand Prix victor, called time on his professional mixed martial arts career back in February 2023, dropping a Bellator MMA heavyweight title fight loss against UFC alum, Ryan Bader via a first round knockout loss inside three minutes.

And while news on the Russian’s fighting front has been non-existent since his retirement two years ago, Emelianenko may be set for a stunning comeback to combat sports, with the above-mentioned McGregor teasing a potential move to the ring with the BKFC.

Conor McGregor teases BKFC move for Fedor Emelianenko

“Fedor Emelianenko? Stay tuned, we might have an announcement with Fedor Emelianenko,” Conor McGregor said during a BKFC press conference this weekend.

“Hey, Fedor, we’re waiting,” Conor McGregor said of the BKFC. “Some news might be coming with Fedor Emelianenko. “Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is signing and acquiring the best fighters of all time, past, present, and future.”

Mandatory Credit: Bellator MMA

Regarded as the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time and considered as one of the best combatants to ever grace the sport, over the course of his gold-laden and decorated career, Emelianenko has turned in notable wins over the likes of Ricardo Arona, Semmy Schilt, Minotauro Nogueira, Mark Coleman, Kevin Randleman, Mirko Cro Cop, Mark Hunt, Tim Sylvia, Andrei Arlovski, Frank Mir, Chael Sonnen, and Rampage Jackson.