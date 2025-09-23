Former UFC Middleweight and Light Heavyweight Champion Alex “Poatan” Pereira is set to rematch Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 next Saturday, October 4th. A win would avenge the decision loss he suffered at UFC 313 and make Alex only the third two-time champion in the division’s history, placing him alongside legends Randy Couture and Jon Jones.

While some have speculated that Alex Pereira has the potential to move up and compete in the Heavyweight division, many were stunned by how much the former champ revealed he weighed upon arriving in Las Vegas ahead of his main event bout.

UFC 320: High Stakes, High Risk for Alex Pereira

In a surprising video shared on social media, Alex Pereira revealed that twelve days out from his fight, he currently weighs 234 lbs (106 kg). This gives him just under two weeks to cut 29 lbs (13 kg), a potentially dangerous amount that not only puts the main event at risk but also raises serious concerns about his health.

Alex Pereira is 106.2kg (234lbs) two weeks ahead of challenging Magomed Ankalaev for the UFC light heavyweight title at #UFC320 ⚖️



To think he used to make 185lbs 😳 pic.twitter.com/PzJ78XYIhq — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) September 21, 2025

Weight misses have become a major topic in MMA recently, with Kelvin Gastelum missing weight last Saturday and The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 winner Bryan Battle being released from the UFC after his third miss. Some fighters have pushed their bodies to the limit to make weight. TJ Dillashaw appeared severely depleted when cutting to Flyweight for the inaugural ESPN card, and former champion Cris Cyborg documented a grueling and haunting cut to reach the Bantamweight limit.

Pereira is widely regarded as one of the most exciting champions in recent memory, but this extreme weight cut adds an unsettling layer of uncertainty. In a sport where every detail matters, drastic weight cuts can compromise performance, health, and even a fighter’s career. As UFC 320 approaches, all eyes will be on whether the former two-division champion can make weight and rise to the occasion once again.