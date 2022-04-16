Retired MMA fighter Fallon Fox took to social media to gloat about “holding the record” for punching trans-exclusionary radical feminists (TERFS).

Fox, 46, is known as the first openly transgender MMA fighter. Since coming out as transgender on March 5, 2013, in an interview with Cyd Zeigler, Fox has made it her priority to shed light on the world of trans rights and issues, as seen on her social media, with the heated topics and controversial debates.

At the beginning of the month, Fox took to her Twitter account to brag about punching TERFS three times, as well as holding the record.

There’s been three times where I’ve punched a TERF in the face. I think I hold the record. 🏆 I’m the most based trans person on earth. 😂#MMA #DontHate #TotallyLegal #TotallyWorthIt pic.twitter.com/cVCa9HEjE7 — Fallon Fox (@FallonFox) April 3, 2022

Fox also mentioned fellow trans MMA fighter Alana Mclaughlin in the replies, indicating she should “catch up” to her. Although claiming the achievement, the public didn’t take too well to the post.

The 42-year-old finished her martial arts career with a record of (5-1), her most recent outing coming in 2014 with a controversial victory over Tamikka Brents, which resulted in Brents suffering multiple broken orbital bones and several head injuries Fox posted the collage of images of the fight in her Twitter post.

It has always been a heated debate between fans, fellow fighters, and the media about trans women transitioning to the women’s divisions, and having a physical advantage. UFC commentator, and analyst Joe Rogan, was among many who blasted Fox.

Joe Rogan Talks Fallon Fox

“She calls herself a woman but… I tend to disagree. And, uh, she, um… she used to be a man but now she has had, she’s a transgender which is (the) official term that means you’ve gone through it, right? And she wants to be able to fight women in MMA. I say no f***ing way.

I say if you had a dick at one point in time, you also have all the bone structure that comes with having a dick. You have bigger hands, you have bigger shoulder joints. You’re a f***ing man. That’s a man, OK? You can’t have… that’s… I don’t care if you don’t have a dick any more…”

Since retiring from the sport, Fox has played a leading role in spreading awareness on trans rights, and continues to make her voice, as well as fellow trans athletes, voices heard.

What do you make of the Tweet from Fallon Fox?

