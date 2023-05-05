Former UFC heavyweight champion, Fabricio Werdum has offered to fight fellow former division kingpin, Francis Ngannou in a potential move to the PFL (Professional Fighters League) for the Cameroonian knockout artist.

Werdum, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, first landed interim divisional gold with a flying knee knockout win over Mark Hunt in 2014, before ending the impressive reign of former champion, Cain Velasquez the following year at UFC 188 with a submission win in the pair’s title unification bout.

Departing the Octagon while holding the #14 rank in the official heavyweight pile, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Fabricio Werdum most recently defeated former light heavyweight title challenger, Alexander Gustafsson with a first round armbar in July 2020, before moving to the PFL two years later.

Debuting in the promotion in an eventual official ‘No Contest’ against compatriot, Renen Ferreira, Werdum has since been linked with a return to the PFL later this year, and has now offered to fight Batié heavyweight knockout ace, Ngannou to boot.

“Hi @Francis_Ngannou I shock the world when i beat Fedor also when I beat Cain,” Fabricio Werdum tweeted. “And I become undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. You have a lot of hole in your game. Let’s go. @PFLMMA @DonnDavisPFL @PeteMurrayPFL only one way to find out PFL smart cage.”

Yet to pen terms on a new contract amid his UFC exit back in January of this year, Ngannou assured his fans and followers that “everything is under control” regarding his uncertain future in the sport, however, has yet to feature since he defeated Ciryl Gane in a unanimous decision victory back in January of last year at UFC 270 in Anaheim, California.

Ngannou managed to land his UFC title back in March 2021, taking out former champion and common-foe, Stipe Miocic with a second round knockout in the pair’s championship rematch.