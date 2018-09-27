Fabricio Werdum Believes Khabib Will ‘Kill’ McGregor Early At UFC 229

Fabricio Werdum believes he knows how the upcoming UFC lightweight title fight will go at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event next month.

Werdum’s Suspension

Although he’s on the sidelines, it hasn’t stopped him from predicting Conor McGregor taking on UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Werdum was supposed to compete at UFC Moscow. Werdum was then flagged for a potential USADA anti-doping violation.

As a result, Werdum will be on the sidelines for two years due to him testing positive for anabolic steroid trenbolone and its metabolite epitrenbolone in an out-of-competition screening on April 25. Werdum cannot fight until May 22, 2020.

Fabricio Werdum Believes

TMZ Sports recently caught up with the former UFC heavyweight champion and asked for his prediction for this fight. Thus, Werdum gave his thoughts by stating that he thinks Khabib ‘kill’ him in the second round. The fun part about this story is the fact that Werdum had no issues with stating that he’s not a fan of McGregor.

“Khabib, I think, will kill him for sure. They’ll have to stop the fight for sure I think in the 2nd round. I don’t like too much of Conor McGregor’s style. He talks too much.”

UFC 229 pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

This is being hyped as the biggest fight in the history of the Las Vegas-based promotion due to McGregor’s return.