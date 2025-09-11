“F*** Paulo Costa.” UFC Noche Main Event Fighter Explains His Hatred for ‘Borrachinha’

Paulo Costa is someone who draws the ire of many fighters, not just in his own weight category, but even 145-pounders want the smoke with ‘Borrachinha.’ Jean Silva prepares to do battle with Diego Lopes in the headliner of this year’s Noche UFC event. While The Fighting Nerds product is squarely focused on the task at hand on Saturday night, with many seeing this as a possible featherweight title eliminator, Silva also did not shy away from expressing his feelings of disdain toward Costa.

Jean Silva inexplicably put the former UFC middleweight title challenger in his crosshairs during a recent interview with Full Send MMA, with an excerpt of that interview being posted to the X account @ChampRDS as Silva said,

“There are some guys like Paulo Costa. I just don’t like him. I can’t stand him. Of course, it’s not like I’m going to throw down with the guy. He’s way bigger than me, he’d break me. But if it were on the street? Then yeah, we’d be throwing hands. F*** Paulo Costa.”

Paulo Costa continues to get ripped into by Jean Silva

Paulo Costa caught some more strays, to use the parlance of our time, from Jean Silva in conversation with Full Send MMA, and as he tore into his Brazilian combative compatriot, Silva stated [via Bloody Elbow],

“We can’t explain that, man. Sometimes the energy just doesn’t match, just different people, different natures, different character and that’s just how it is, it’s always been that way my whole life, if I don’t like you I just say it to your face.” “And like, Borrachinha [Costa], I just don’t like him very much.”

Costa did not stay silent on this situation for long as the number thirteen-ranked middleweight contender took to his personal X page with Costa responding,

“You little dwarf pendejo naughty little child you’re so small for me.”

It is uncertain at this juncture what the root of the beef is between the featherweight and middleweight combatants. While Silva competes in the coming days, as mentioned, Costa last competed at UFC 318, where he bested Roman Kopylov.