UFC Star Fluffy Anthony Hernandez Talks Mixing Weed with Violence in the Octagon

Anthony Hernandez is simultaneously fluffy and stony at the same time. The confluence of these two forces was revealed by Hernandez himself after securing a hugely dominant win over Roman Dolidze inside the UFC Apex on Saturday, August 9th.

At the UFC Vegas 109 Post-Fight press conference, Hernandez was asked by an on-site media member about the one-hour time increment utilized in Las Vegas for fighter weight cuts. This was contrasted to other athletic commissions that might a two-hour weigh-in window, and when asked if he wished for a more uniform approach for athletic commissions across the board, ‘Fluffy’ began to joke about how he needs to ‘pay more attention to be honest.’

The surging middleweight contender also made a joke about how he didn’t even know who was on this fight card with him. Again, riffing on the idea of how he doesn’t pay attention enough, Anthony Hernandez said,

“I’m usually high as f***. So, you know, I just, I like violence, bro. It’s the only thing I’m good at.” “I’m f***ing toking big. Got like four joints rolled already.”

Anthony Hernandez earns 50 K bonus at UFC Vegas 109

Anthony Hernandez and his fourth-round submission win, and the action prior to securing the tap was enough to garner himself a $50,000 bonus and potentially capital for quite a few more joints. This performance of the night distinction seemed all but secured even before it was officially confirmed, considering the caliber of competitor Dolidze is and the manner in which Hernandez put that pace and pressure on the Georgian fighter both on the feet as well as on the floor.

This clash of top ten contenders at middleweight comes during a busy month for the 185-pound class as on August 16th, reigning champion Dricus du Plessis defends his strap against surging contender as well as unbeaten professional mixed martial artist, Khamzat Chimaev. That championship main event pay-per-view clash transpires later this week in Chicago with Hernandez now favourably lined up in the queue after his own statement victory.