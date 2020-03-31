EXCLUSIVE | Miesha Tate Says ‘The Show Must Go On’ At ONE Championship

Spread the word!













ONE Championship Vice-President Miesha Tate says the Asian promotion will press on with events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking exclusively to LowKickMMA the now-retired former UFC champion Tate said she is impressed by ONE’s reaction to the ongoing crisis after the organisation chose to hold its “King of the Jungle” event behind closed doors last month and is currently working on safety measures to hold future events.

“I am so incredibly proud of ONE Championship and our leader Chatri (Sityodtong), he has gone above and beyond the protocols for safety encouraging everyone to work from home since the start of the outbreak. We opted for our “ONE: King of the Jungle” event on Feb 28th to be a closed door event and we enforced strict temperature checking as well as other protocols to ensure even the staff that were essential to running the closed door event were all as safe as humanly possible. I mean, there’s nothing that has been overlooked in any situation to protect the safety of our athletes, staff, and fans.”

At the time ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced all events until June would also take place behind closed doors. However, with the situation worsening over the past month the majority of other promotions have decided to postpone events instead. We asked Tate if the original plan had changed at all. According to the ONE VP, they are adopting a show must go on mentality while ensuring all fighters, staff, and fans are kept safe, she said.

“Right now the game plan is changing every day as is the spread of COVID-19. I can assure you ONE Championship is taking this matter very seriously, we are executing extreme safety precautions for all our staff and fans as safety is a top priority! But the show must go on! We have a will and we will find a way!”

Tate also took the time out to praise Sityodtong who is currently working on reality show The Apprentice which offers the winner a $250,000 prize and the chance to work under the ONE Championship CEO, she said

“Chatri is an amazing leader and I’m telling you if you have the opportunity you should apply for The Apprentice. Working for Chatri is intense and amazing all at the same time. I’m not sure yet if the timing will allow for me to make an appearance on the show but I’m always open to these kinds of things.”

Do you support Miesha Tate and ONE Championship pushing ahead with events despite the coronavirus pandemic?