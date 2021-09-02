Jairzinho Rozenstruik is hoping he’ll get the chance to compete on the undercard of Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane’s eagerly anticipated heavyweight unification fight.

‘The Predator’ established himself as the best heavyweight in MMA earlier this year when he took out Stipe Miocic inside two rounds. Ngannou was supposed to defend his belt against Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 but was unable to make the August 7 date and as a result, an interim bout between ‘The Black Beast’ and Gane was booked. The Frenchman emerged victorious in dominant fashion to set up a unification clash with his former teammate, Ngannou.

Rozenstruik is working his way back into title contention after suffering defeats to Ngannou and Gane. ‘Bigi Boy’ is scheduled to fight Curtis Blaydes on September 25 and wants his next fight after that to be on the same card the UFC plan to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.

“What I heard is that Francis had some contract problems,” Rozenstruik told LowKickMMA when asked if introducing an interim belt at heavyweight was the right call. “It’s not my problem. So, I’m just gonna say what I think. To make the heavyweight division move on, the interim title was necessary.

“The UFC do what is necessary to keep the division moving on and keep it alive. So, I think it’s fine,” Rozenstruik added. “Ciryl is the interim champion now, he’s going to fight Francis. If they fight December, I hope I’m on that card and winning that fight for myself right there for a title shot.

Rozenstruik expects his former opponents to put on a great show whenever they do fight but he really isn’t bothered who wins, he just wants a shot at whoever does.

“It’s going to be exciting, but I don’t give a damn who wins. I need a piece of both of them, so let’s go make it happen,” Rozenstruik said. “I hope I’ll be on that card winning that fight that I have on that card and being in line for the title shot.”

