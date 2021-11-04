UFC heavyweight contender Chris Daukaus isn’t sure what to make of former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones after his latest legal issues.

Daukaus is slated to face Derrick Lewis in a UFC Fight Night main event scheduled for Dec. 18. Both men are looking to etch their name in the UFC heavyweight title picture, and potentially get the next title shot.

But Daukaus, a former Police Officer, had a lot to say about Jones’ latest out-of-competition issues. Jones was arrested last month in Las Vegas on battery domestic violence charges after allegedly assaulting his fiancee in front of their children in a Caesars Palace hotel room.

During a recent interview with LowKickMMA’s James Lynch, Daukaus went off on Jones’ pattern of behavior outside the octagon.

“People want to see him fight, but he built up this whole mythological creature for his move to heavyweight,” Daukaus said. “He’s gotta get out of his way and stop being an idiot. He’s surrounded by ‘yes men’ who let him do whatever he wants.

“Jon’s not gonna change,” Daukaus continued. “He can post all the bible verses he wants, but he’s going to keep doing it. That’s just human nature and how it is. I’m not holding my breath to see him come back anytime soon.”

Chris Daukaus Thinks Jon Jones Isn’t Being Held Accountable

Jones has yet to make his heavyweight debut after originally being rumored to face heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou this year, but contract negotiations never materialized. Daukaus is on a tear in the heavyweight division with five straight wins, including a TKO win over Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 266.

Jones and Daukaus are now heavyweight colleagues, and could potentially meet one another for a fight in the future.

