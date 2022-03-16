Aspen Ladd still has beef with Miesha Tate and would be willing to settle it for free.

The feud began after Ladd’s coach and boyfriend Jim West yelled at her during her last fight, a unanimous decision defeat against Norma Dumont. West was trying to fire his fighter up ahead of must-win championship rounds but Tate thought she saw something else at that moment and claimed Ladd was in an abusive relationship.

A fight between Ladd and Tate seemed to be on the card after that but has not happened and seemingly won’t in the near future.

The former UFC bantamweight champion has moved down to flyweight and is booked to face Lauren Murphy.

Ladd on the other hand is preparing for a fight with 135lb contender Irene Aldana.

Ahead of her next fight, Aspen Ladd took time out to chat with James Lynch of LowKickMMA and she couldn’t help taking a few shots at Tate during the interview.

“That’s the Karen of MMA,” Ladd said about Tate. “I just wanted to hit her. I still want to hit her. But that’s not going to be in my future right now. I have a different fight. They wouldn’t have to pay me, honestly, it’d just be a fun one.

“The sport has kind of passed her by,” Ladd replied when asked about Tate’s drop to 125lbs. “She was a dominant wrestler and that’s what got her to where she is. Then she came back for money. She is talking a big talk but she’s not going to make another title run and at 35 she wasn’t doing well and was like, ‘Ah, I’m going to drop weight and see.’ But, that’s a tough weight class too, I don’t know.

Do you think we’ll ever get to see Aspen Ladd vs. Miesha Tate?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.