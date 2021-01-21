After an unsuccessful 2020, UFC Light-Heavyweight Alonzo Menifield is ready to show the world he can compete with the best 205 has to offer. Menifield’s potential return to winning ways starts out with William Knight on February 27.

“Atomic” (9-2) blew through his competition on the regional scene, without ever seeing the 3rd round. With six straight finishes, Menifield got to showcase his skills on Dana White’s Contender Series, where he picked up another finish to impress to the boss. Contract in hand, the prolific perpetrator of knockouts would secure 2 more stoppages, this time in the Octagon.

Menifield’s success was stopped momentarily when he was handed back-to-back losses against Devin Clark and Ovince St. Preux, he endured the first loss and losing streak of his career.

“2020 I guess overall was a down year for me but given my whole life.” Menifield told LowKick MMA. “It is what it is.”

“I keep going and keep looking forward and yeah, I’m definitely ready to put on a show in 2021. I got all my avenues as far as training and skill-wise. I’m ready to perform, show how the fans why I was a top highly-touted individual. [To] improve not for them but just for myself. I’m excited.”

With a date now set for February 27 and 2020 out of the picture, the 33-year-old says there is a lot to ‘pick apart’ from his opponent, William Knight.

“He’s up and coming and with that said, I see a lot of openings. Overall I think it’s a great matchup. I’m looking forward to it.”

The UFC matchmakers received their fair share of credit for making this fight happen. The two Light-Heavyweight prospects have only made it the to decision once each in the entirety of their careers. Menifield chimed in on the probability of him and his opponent making it to the scorecards.

“I mean, I don’t know given the nature. I wouldn’t want it to go early.”

“I noticed the dude [Knight] said something on Instagram saying ‘don’t blink’. So I take that in a full offense, so I’ll be gunning to take him out in the first round. If it happens, it happens. I’m [also] ready to go through a 3 round war.”

Whatever the case may be, Alonzo Menifield will be bringing the power of the atom come February 27th.