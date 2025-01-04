Ex-UFC Standout Hannah Goldy Signs with Global Fight League

Former UFC fighter Hannah Goldy has officially signed with the Global Fight League, marking a new chapter in her mixed martial arts career. The announcement comes as GFL prepares to launch its innovative team-based league in April 2025.

Hannah Goldy

Hannah Goldy began her combat sports journey in 2014 after attending a boxing event with her father. Initially competing in boxing and Muay Thai, she quickly made a name for herself, winning all four of her initial fights. In 2016, Goldy transitioned to MMA and debuted with a victory over future UFC fighter Gillian Robertson. She built an undefeated 5-0 record before earning a spot on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019.

While her win on the Contender Series didn’t immediately result in a UFC contract, Goldy later debuted in the promotion that same year. Her UFC tenure included a notable victory over Miranda Granger but was ultimately marked by challenges, culminating in a 1-3 record. After her release from the UFC in 2023, Goldy returned to competition with a submission victory over Tayde Garcia at XFC 50 in April 2024.

In recent years, ’24k’ Hannah Goldy may be best known for her modelling work especially shoots alongside Paige VanZant.

Paige VanZant, Hannah Goldy, Macey Estrella, Lacey Evans

GFL

The GFL, co-founded by Darren Owen and Arun Parimi, aims to reshape MMA with its unique team-based structure and fighter-focused policies. Goldy will join a roster that already includes high-profile names such as Tyron Woodley, Fabricio Werdum, and Anthony Pettis.

GFL’s structure will feature six teams representing major global cities, each comprising 20 fighters across multiple weight classes. The league offers a 50/50 revenue-sharing model, health insurance, and pension plans—initiatives designed to prioritize fighter welfare. Regular season bouts will follow a point system, leading to playoffs and a championship event.

Hannah Goldy

Goldy’s addition to the league brings both experience and a strong fan following, adding to the anticipation surrounding GFL’s debut. The league’s first fighter draft is scheduled for January 24, 2025, signaling the start of what promises to be a groundbreaking year for MMA.