Former UFC flyweight grappler, Rachael Ostovich has signed a deal to join up with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) following her December release from the UFC, amid a three-fight losing skid.



Posting on their official Instagram account tonight, BKFC confirmed the signature of Ostovich, as she plans to compete at the flyweight limit. The David Feldman-led promotion also recently penned former UFC feature and one-time vacant Invicta FC flyweight title challenger, Peal Gonzalez to a deal.



“SIGNED!! Welcome to BKFC @rachaelostovich,” the statement posted by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship read, accompanied by a promotional image of Ostovich.

A contestant on The Ultimate Fighter 26 back in October of 2017, Ostovich exited at the quarter final stage against Barb Honchak, suffering a unanimous decision loss following a preliminary round win over Melinda Fabian via a first-round rear-naked choke.



Competing under the Invicta FC banner from 2014 to 2017, Ostovich went 2-2 under the Shannon Knapp-led promotion’s scrutiny, dropping a pair of losses to both UFC flyweight contender, Andrea Lee, as well as Christine Ferea. In her two wins, the Hawaiian managed triumphs over both Evva Johnson and Ariel Black via split decision in both.



Offered a return at The Ultimate Fighter 26 finale, Ostovich battled with Karine Gevorgyan, scoring her sole win under the UFC’s banner via an opening round armbar in a 130-pound catchweight bout after the latter tipped the flyweight scales.



Suffering a pair of submissions and a knockout loss in her most recent three professional outings, the 30-year-old was stopped by both Montana De La Rosa and Paige VanZant via a rear-naked choke and armbar, respectively.



In her final Octagon appearance, Ostovich featured at UFC Vegas 15 in November last, suffering a third round body knee knockout defeat to Gina Mazany — spelling an end to her time in the promotion, as she was granted her release back in December.



The matchup against Mazany marked Ostovich’s return from an eight-month USADA suspension in relation to a January 3rd. last failed drug test in which she provided a test sample that tested positive for the banned substances, Ostarine and GW515. The two substances which were flagged were found in one of Ostovich’s supplements, however, they were not listed on the ingredients label.



Ostovich is set to compete at the flyweight limit under the BKFC banner, joining both the above-mentioned UFC alums, Gonzalez and VanZant in the division.



As for her promotional bow, according to a report from MMA Fighting, a debut outing is in the works for this summer, possibly June or July, in a rematch against past-foe, VanZant.



VanZant made her promotional debut at BKFC KnuckleMania back in February of this year in Miami, Florida — dropping a unanimous decision defeat to Britain Hart.