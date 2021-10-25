Former UFC strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been removed from her #2 perch in the official strawweight rankings, as well as the official pound-for-pound rankings, due to inactivity which has seen her last compete in March of last year.



The 34-year-old was seated at #2 in the official strawweight pile, beneath former champion and one-time foe, Zhang Weili at the time of her removal, with former champion and another past opponent, Carla Esparza taking the striker’s place.



Joanna Jedrzejczyk removed from rankings due to inactivity, March 2022 return targeted



Jedrzejczyk’s removal from the rankings was first noted by outlet, TSN — with MMA Junkie reporter, Mike Bohn confirming that the Olsztyn native had been removed from the pile due to inactivity, with a plan currently in place which would target the Pole’s return to active competition in March of next year — resulting in a two-year layoff from the sport.

“Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s removal from the UFC rankings is due to inactivity, I’m told,” Bohn tweeted. “She’s still on the roster and will be reinserted when she returns to competition. Likely around March 2022.“

Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s removal from the UFC rankings is due to inactivity, I’m told. She’s still on the roster and will be reinserted when she returns to competition. Likely around March 2022. pic.twitter.com/0y7dDFBEUV — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) October 25, 2021

Jedrzejczyk, a staple of American Top Team under the tutelage of former WEC champion, Mike Brown in Coconut Creek, Florida, last competed at UFC 248 in March of last year.



Challenging then-champion, Zhang Weili for the strawweight crown, the former champion eventually dropped a close, narrow split decision loss against the Hebei native over the course of five grueling rounds, with the two turning in the consensus Fight of the Year for the last annum, as well as arguably the greatest strawweight title fight in the history of the organization.



Off the back of the loss, as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Jedrzejczyk explained how she would only be willing to return to active competition in tandem with fans and the resumption of a live, open gate at UFC events.



UFC president, Dana White also explained recently that while the former champion is keen on competing for gold upon her return against either former opponents, Rose Namajunas or Weili, she would have to face another division contender first.



“Probably Joanna (Jedrzejczyk) will have to fight again with another opponent, and then she will meet again with (Weili or Namajunas),” White said.