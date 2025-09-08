Ex-GOP Nominee Labels Conor McGregor’s Presidential Run a Decent ‘Gimmick’

Former mixed martial artist and one-time Republican candidate Chael Sonnen argued that Conor McGregor’s talk of a presidential run amounts to little more than staged promotional theater. Speaking on his recent podcast, Sonnen described McGregor’s declaration as “very clearly shtick,” yet acknowledged that the Irish superstar may have successfully blurred the line between performance and genuine political ambition.

Conor McGregor Running for President

Sonnen began by explaining two terms commonly used in professional wrestling and MMA commentary: “work” and “shoot.” A “work”” refers to actions designed to build hype and draw attention by manufacturing conflict, whereas a “shoot” involves authentic, unscripted conflict.

According to Sonnen, McGregor has long excelled at working – crafting narratives, provoking rivals, and commanding media coverage. The question Sonnen posed is whether McGregor “worked himself into a shoot,” transforming a publicity stunt into a serious campaign, or whether he remains “a master of the gimmick.”

“The whole ‘I’m going to run for president’ routine was very clearly shtick. But you can work yourself into a shoot. Now do you guys understand these? ‘Work’ is an industry term. Meaning you’re working. You’re drawing attention. You’re building something up. “And then a shoot is where it’s real, where you’re not manufacturing conflict, where you actually have a conflict. … As people, we are whoever we pretend to be. So marking out for your own gimmick is actually a very natural thing to do. I don’t believe there was any seriousness to Conor when he started the presidential talk. … But there is a very different Conor that is now giving presidential talks and whether he’s worked himself into a shoot or he’s just a master of the gimmick, here we are.”

Former Politician Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen’s engagement in politics predates his work as an analyst. In 2010, he filed as the Republican nominee for Oregon’s House District 37 but withdrew before the primary election, attributing his exit to a past legal issue. More recently, Sonnen has signaled his intent to pursue higher office; if the UFC’s transition from ESPN to Paramount leaves his broadcast role uncertain, he plans to file papers to run for governor of Oregon in the 2026 election cycle, framing it as an opportunity to “give back to his home state.”

In assessing McGregor’s potential to transition from fighter and entrepreneur to politician, Sonnen noted that public figures routinely adopt personas. From national leaders to local weather reporters, everyone on television assumes a role. “There’s no politician that you’ve ever seen on TV that is that politician. It’s a performance,” he remarked. Sonnen suggested that if McGregor’s presidential message sustains a serious tone, it may indicate that the stunt has morphed into a bona fide campaign – or that McGregor has honed his ability to appear earnest when it suits his objectives.

Sonnen also highlighted stylistic elements of Conor McGregor’s public address. He pointed out McGregor’s choice of attire – a beige suit that matched the surrounding architecture outside the Irish Parliament – as either a clever visual device or a fortunate coincidence. In either case, the alignment of suit and setting underscored McGregor’s flair for staged moments that command attention.

While Sonnen expressed skepticism about Conor McGregor’s political seriousness, he stopped short of dismissing the notion entirely. He praised McGregor’s oratorical passion and noted that the former UFC champion spoke with conviction and intensity. Sonnen underlined that even if McGregor lacks detailed policy proposals, the ability to engage an audience and project confidence would serve any political aspirant well.

“Whether he’s worked himself into a shoot or he’s just a master of the gimmick, here we are,” Sonnen said, inviting audiences to weigh the sincerity behind McGregor’s latest venture.