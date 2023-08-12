Terrance McKinney wasted no time adding another impressive finish to his resume at UFC Vegas 78 on Saturday night.

McKinney looked to bring the pressure early, firing solid strikes and pushing his opponent back to the cage wall. Just past the one-minute mark, McKinney landed a vicious body blow that clearly had Breeden compromised early. Circling the cage and covering up, Breeden was unable to create any distance as ‘T.Wrecks’ began to smell blood in the water and pushed the pace even further.

Before long, all Breeden could do is cover up and protect himself from the onslaught. Less than 90 seconds into the bout, referee Chris Tognoni had seen enough.

Official Result: Terrance McKinney def. Mike Breeden via TKO (strikes) at 1:25 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Terrance McKinney vs. Mike Breeden at UFC Vegas 78 Below:

