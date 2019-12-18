ESPN Raises PPV Prices Ahead Of Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Spread the word!













If you want to watch the Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV), be ready to fork over some extra cash.

ESPN has announced that it will be raising its UFC PPV prices in 2020. Current prices of $59.99 will jump up to $64.99 starting with UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone. UFC 246 takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18, 2020. Initially, PPV prices were lowered back down to $59.99 after the UFC inked an exclusive deal with ESPN as their broadcast partner for PPV events.

Speaking in a statement to Variety, ESPN representatives had this to say on their decision to raise prices back up.

“This price change represents a return to the price that UFC fans traditionally paid, prior to ESPN+ decreasing the PPV price for most of 2019.”

As for new ESPN+ subscribers, they will get a discounted rate when paying for UFC 246, along with a one-year subscription to the service at $84.98. An ESPN+ subscription remains the same price at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

What do you think about ESPN raising PPV prices?