ESPN, Fox, and Warner join forces to launch new sports streaming service in 2024

ByCraig Pekios
A new streaming service is slated to bring together the sports like never before.

Per a report from Variety, Fox Corp., Warner Bros. Discovery, and Disney are teaming up to deliver a one-stop-shop for sports fans looking to get every game without needing four different subscriptions. The app — expected to launch this fall — will bring ESPN, TNT, and Fox Sports under one umbrella, including the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

No details regarding the price have been released, but the service will provide subscribers with access to “ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ABC, Fox, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, truTV and ESPN+, as well as hundreds of hours from the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, and many top college divisions.”

The service will be available to all ESPN+, Hulu, and Max subscribers and will reportedly be split into thirds for each company to have ownership, licensing sports content “on a non-exclusive basis.”

CEOs of Disney, Fox, and Discovery Release statements Regarding new partnership

“The launch of this new streaming sports service is a significant moment for Disney and ESPN, a major win for sports fans, and an important step forward for the media business,” Disney CEO, Bob Iger, said. “This means the full suite of ESPN channels will be available to consumers alongside the sports programming of other industry leaders as part of a differentiated sports-centric service.”

“We believe the service will provide passionate fans outside of the traditional bundle an array of amazing sports content all in one place,” said Lachlan Murdoch, CEO of Fox Corp.

“This new sports service exemplifies our ability as an industry to drive innovation and provide consumers with more choice, enjoyment, and value and we’re thrilled to deliver it to sports fans,” said David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO.

