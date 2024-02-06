ESPN, Fox, and Warner join forces to launch new sports streaming service in 2024

A new streaming service is slated to bring together the sports like never before.

Per a report from Variety, Fox Corp., Warner Bros. Discovery, and Disney are teaming up to deliver a one-stop-shop for sports fans looking to get every game without needing four different subscriptions. The app — expected to launch this fall — will bring ESPN, TNT, and Fox Sports under one umbrella, including the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

No details regarding the price have been released, but the service will provide subscribers with access to “ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ABC, Fox, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, truTV and ESPN+, as well as hundreds of hours from the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, and many top college divisions.”

The service will be available to all ESPN+, Hulu, and Max subscribers and will reportedly be split into thirds for each company to have ownership, licensing sports content “on a non-exclusive basis.”

CEOs of Disney, Fox, and Discovery Release statements Regarding new partnership