ESPN reporter admits employees are instructed to avoid ‘incendiary’ comments amid altercation involving Dana White

ESPN reporter, Jeff Wagenheim has revealed employees under the umbrella, have been instructed to avoid “incendiary” comments about UFC president, Dana White, after footage emerged over the week of the long-time promotional leader slapping his wife, Anne White during an altercation at a nightclub on New Year’s Eve.

White, along with his wife, Anne White, were involved in a physical altercation captured on video at a nightclub during the pair’s vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in which the former slaps his wife during a physical altercation.

Addressing the release of the footage during a rather candid interview with TMZ, UFC boss, Dana White admitted he was “embarrassed” at the altercation, stressed his concern for his children, and claimed both himself and his wife had been drinking prior to the altercation.

“My wife and I were out on Saturday night on New Year’s Eve, and unfortunately that’s what happened,” Dana White told TMZ during an interview addressing the altercation. “I’m one of the guys, you’ve heard me say for years, there’s never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman, and now here I am on TMZ talking about it. My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years, we’ve known each other since we were 12 years old.”

“We’ve obviously been through some sh*t together, we’ve got three kids and this is one of those situations that’s horrible. I’m embarrassed, but it’s also one of those situations that right now, we’re more concerned about our kids.”

“We have three kids and obviously since the video popped up, we’ve shown the kids the video,” Dana White said. “We’re more focused on our family right now. People are going to have opinions on this, and most of the people’s opinions would be right, especially in my case. You don’t put your hands on a woman ever. My wife and I love each other, we’ve been together for a very long time. We’ve known each other since we were very little, and this is just one of those unfortunate situations.”

Dana White has yet to receive public punishment for his part in the altercation

In the time since White’s comments, ESPN, a broadcast partner of the UFC, as well as parent company, Disney, have yet to issue punishments to White amid the altercation with his wife. Endeavour have also yet to issue punishment to the UFC president to boot.

However, in a tweet released this week, the above-mentioned journalist, Wagenheim has revealed employees of ESPN have been instructed to avoid “incendiary” comments regarding White in the aftermath of the physical altercation.

“We’ve been told to not write anything incendiary on social media about the Dana White situation, and I understand why and have abided by that, I just ask y’all to understand that some of us at ESPN do not have as soft a take as this on domestic violence,” Wagenheim tweeted.

“Clarification:” Wagenheim tweeted an hour later. “There was no edict from ESPN bosses regarding the White situation, but in general we are strongly discouraged from incendiary posts on social media, and with a business partner things are sensitive. My bad on the wording. (The thought that follows still stands.)”