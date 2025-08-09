Christian Leroy Duncan Puts Away Eryk Anders with Slick Spinning Back Elbow – UFC Vegas 109 Highlights
Christian Leroy Duncan scored his fifth win inside the Octagon at UFC Vegas 109, landing an impressive first-round knockout against Eryk Anders in the main card opener.
After getting away with an eye poke and a low blow in the opening minute of the fight, ‘CLD’ survived an early takedown attempt from Anders and delivered a vicious spinning back elbow, followed by a pair of right hands that put his opponent on the canvas.
As Anders sat slumped against the cage wall, Duncan delivered a couple of follow-up shots, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage in the opening round.
Official Result: Christian Leroy Duncan def. Eryk Anders via TKO (strikes) at 3:53 of Round 1.