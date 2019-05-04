Eryk Anders Returns At UFC Minneapolis

Spread the word!













Eryk Anders returns to competition as he has next fight booked at the upcoming UFC Minneapolis event.

It was officially announced by the Las Vegas-based promotion on Friday night through AL.com that Anders will take on Vinicius Moreira in a light heavyweight fight.

Anders is currently on a three-fight losing streak. He suffered a TKO in the third round to Thiago Santos at UFC Sao Paulo. The finish of the fight was after Anders collapsed multiple times trying to get to his stool and as a result, the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Then, he dropped a split decision loss to Elias Theodorou at UFC 231 and then a unanimous decision loss to Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 236.

On the flip side, Moreira has a 9-2 pro record and is fresh off a TKO loss to Alonzo Menifield in January.

UFC Minneapolis (also known as UFC on ESPN 3) is set to take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The main card will air on ESPN. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN+.

A rematch between former UFC welterweight champions Tyron Woodley and Robbie Lawler will headline this show. In their first fight, Woodley defeated Lawler by first-round knockout at UFC 201 in July 2016 to claim the welterweight belt.

The promotion will be announcing more bouts for this show in the coming weeks. Here’s the updated card:

Tyron Woodley vs. Robbie Lawler

Jussier Formiga vs. Joseph Benavidez

Roman Dolidze vs. Vinicius Moreira

Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes

Chas Skelly vs. Jordan Griffin

Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Paul Craig vs. Alonzo Menifield

Eryk Anders vs. Vinicius Moreira