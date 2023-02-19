Erin Blanchfield sets her sights on Valentina Shevchenko’s 125lb title: “I want to be the one that takes it from her.”

Following last night’s win over Jessica Andrade, UFC flyweight Erin Blanchfield eyes a title bid against long-time champion Valentina Shevchenko.

The main event of UFC Vegas 69 saw Blanchfield overcome former promotional champion, Jessica Andrade. Blanchfield, just 23 years old, submitted the dynamic and always dangerous Andrade in just the second round.

Although known for her grappling skills, Blanchfield kept it competitive on the feet in the first round with Andrade, who is one of the most capable strikers in the division. During her post-fight press conference, the American discussed her phenomenal performance.

“She definitely hits very hard”, said Banchfield. “I feel like I was doing a pretty decent job – I was definitely hitting her back, staying light on my feet. Tried to stay long and when she comes in heavy, clinch. I was just trying to work my game.”

“I never felt rocked, I knew I wouldn’t want to eat too many of them and you never know, the one you don’t see coming can definitely put you away.”

Erin Blanchfield Vs. Valentina Shevchenko

With the win, Blanchfield has put herself in a prime position to be the next challenger for the flyweight title, which will be contested between reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Alexa Grasso next month.

While Grasso is no joke, Shevchenko has ruled the division since 2018 and until her most recent defense Talia Santos, her reign has been at times uncompetitive.

However, Blanchfield is up for the challenge and is hopeful that Shevchenko can get passed Grasso, so she can be the one to dethrone the 135lb ruler.

“I would prefer Shevchenko,” Blanchfield said. “I think she beats Grasso, I think Grasso is a very tough fighter but I want to be the one that takes it from her.”

Does Erin Blanchfield beat Valentina Shevchenko?