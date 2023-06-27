Streaking flyweight contender, Erin Blanchfield appears to have missed out on a potential vacant title challenge at the bantamweight limit – instead booking a potential championship-eliminator at the flyweight limit against one-time title chaser, Taila Santos at UFC Fight Night Singapore on August 26. In Kallang.

Blanchfield, the current number three ranked flyweight contender, has so far enjoyed an impressive five-fight undefeated run during her tenure with the UFC, most recently turning in a one-sided second round submission win over former strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade with a rear-naked choke back in February. The win earned Blanchfield a Performance of the Night bonus to boot.

As for Santos, the Brazilian has been sidelined since she co-headlined UFC 275 back in June of last year in Singapore, suffering a close decision loss to former flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko in a judging defeat.

Erin Blanchfield books rescheduled bout with Taila Santos for August

Santos was initially scheduled to fight Blanchfield at the aforenoted February event at the UFC Apex facility, due to VISA issues with her corner team. Freak MMA on Instagram was first to report the news of Erin Blanchfield’s return against Taila Santos in August.

11-1 as a professional, Blanchfield, a former Invicta FC staple, joined the UFC ranks back in September 2021, landing a victory over Sarah Alpar. In subsequent victories, Blanchfield defeated Miranda Maverick, JJ Aldrich, as well as Molly McCann, before her career-highlight stoppage win over Andrade.

Santos, 30, boasts a 19-2 professional résumé – defeating Molly McCann, Gillian Robertson, Roxanne Modafferi, and Scottish contender, Joanne Wood en route to her title opportunity against the aforenoted, Shevchenko.

UFC Fight Night Singapore takes place on August 26. from the Singapore Indoor Arena in Kallang, Singapore – with a featherweight fight between former champion, Max Holloway and two-time title challenger, Chan Sung Jung.