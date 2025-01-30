EPO or Genetics? Georges St-Pierre’s Trainer Weighs In on Merab Dvalishvili’s Legendary Cardio

ByCraig Pekios
EPO or Genetics? Georges St-Pierre's Trainer Weighs In on Merab Dvalishvili's Legendary Cardio

EPO or Genetics? That’s the question surrounding Merab Dvalishvili’s bottomless gas tank inside the Octagon.

UFC 311 saw ‘The Machine’ score his first successful defense of the bantamweight title, outworking previously undefeated Dagestani star Umar Nurmagomedov in the evening’s co-main event. Nurmagomedov went into the bout as a greater-than-2-to-1 favorite to come out on top and end Dvalishvili’s reign early. However, the Georgian has other plans.

gettyimages 2194649283 612x612 2

After surrendering the first two rounds on two of the three judges’ scorecards, Dvalishvili began to wear on his opponent, using his legendary cardio to slowly take over the bout and extend his own unbeaten streak to 12.

READ MORE:  Shara Magomedov claims he won't shoot on Michael Page at UFC Saudi Arabia
gettyimages 2194086231 612x612 1 1

Firas Zahabi thinks Merab Dvalishvili has been graced with great genetics

Discussing Dvalishvili’s mind-blowing cardio, TriStar Gym proprietor and former GSP coach Firas Zahabi believes that ‘The Machine’ has been graced with good genetics and was quick to disregard the notion that Dvalishvili could be utilizing EPO or another type of performance-enhancing substance.

“His conditioning is just unreal, you know. I’ve seen guys get caught on drugs, and EPO, who didn’t have cardio like him. I’m not saying he’s on EPO, I’m just saying that even if you are on EPO, you just don’t have that level of cardio,” Zahabi said on the TriStar Gym YouTube channel.

“I’m not saying any of these guys are doping. I don’t think Mayweather dopes at all, or that Merab is doping. I’m just saying, like, it’s genetic, okay? Because you can go and do their workout, you can go and try to copy them—it’s useless. It’s totally useless. Okay, it’s got to be genetic. It’s got to be genetic. It can’t be, ‘Oh, this guy’s doing a secret formula.’ That would blow my mind. That would really blow my mind. That would really shock me. No, it’s genetic.”

The win over Nurmagomedov moved Dvalishvili’s record to 12-2 under the UFC banner, 19-4 overall.

READ MORE:  Ben Rothwell reveals brutal weight cut for BKFC return: 'It was the hardest thing I've done in my life'
gettyimages 2194650554 612x612 1
READ MORE:  Dan Hooker open to future fighting move to the BKFC: 'That's my retirement fund, that looks like fun'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts