Epic Conor McGregor Promo Airs During NFL Wild Card Game (Video)

The UFC is doing everything they can to promote the return of top star Conor McGregor to Octagon action.

During yesterday’s (Sat. January 4, 2020) NFL Wildcard Playoff game between the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills, the UFC aired a promo featured around McGregor alone. Meaning, his opponent, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, nor the upcoming UFC 246 pay-per=view (PPV) event, were mentioned at all. Instead, the ad simply promoted that McGregor was available on ESPN+.

With the lack of information aside, the ad was actually very well put together and was something to see. Check it out here.

McGregor will make his return to action after his October 2018 defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov later this month (Sat. January 18, 2020). He’ll take on Cerrone at 170 pounds in the UFC 246 main event. Recently, McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, predicted a late stoppage win for the Irishman.

“I think it’s going to be late,” Kavanagh said. “I think it’s going to be late. I could see it in the championship rounds. That’s the mindset that I personally have and I have to be ready for that.

“Now, he could go and spark him in seconds but I think there’s a little extra weight involved, so I think in the later rounds.”

