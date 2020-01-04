John Kavanagh Predicts Late Finish For Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Unlike majority of Conor McGregor’s wins, head coach John Kavanagh is expecting a late finish in two weeks time.

McGregor returns to action for the first time in 15 months when he faces Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on January 18. It will notably be a welterweight bout so the Irishman does not need to worry about the weight cut.

Those extra 15 pounds could play a factor as Kavanagh believes McGregor will get the win in the championship rounds compared to an early stoppage.

“I think it’s going to be late,” Kavanagh told The Mac Life. “I think it’s going to be late. I could see it in the championship rounds. That’s the mindset that I personally have and I have to be ready for that.

“Now, he could go and spark him in seconds but I think there’s a little extra weight involved, so I think in the later rounds.”

Given McGregor’s only win at welterweight went the full 25 minutes, it is certainly a possibility. It will certainly be interesting to see how the Irishman fares with the extra weight in what will be his first 170-pound contest since August 2016.

