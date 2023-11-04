Elves Brener Scores brutal Walk-Off Knockout Against Kaynan Kruschewsky – UFC Sao Paulo Highlights

Brazilian standout Elves Brener made it three-in-a-row at UFC Sao Paulo, scoring a highlight-reel-worthy knockout against Kaynan Kruschewsky to kick off the main card.

After wins over Zubaira Tukhugov and Guram Kutateladze in his first two outings under the UFC banner, Brener had his best showing yet. From the get-go, Brener looked to put the pressure on Kruschewsky. Near the four-minute mark of the opening round, Brener threw a big looping right hand that Kruschewsky avoided, but by shifting his head to the right, it opened up an opportunity for Brener to come back around with a left that caught his opponent behind the ear, sending him crashing to the canvas face first.

Recognizing Kruschewsky was unconscious, Brener stopped himself from attempting to cause any further damage as the referee moved in to call for the stoppage with just under a minute left to go in the first round.

Official Result: Elves Brener def. Kaynan Kruschewsky via KO (overhand left) at 4:01 of Round .

Check Out Highlights From Elves Brener vs Kaynan Kruschewsky at UFC Sao Paulo Below: