Exclusive: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Believes Title Shot Is Near With Win Over Li Jingliang

A great welterweight matchup will co-headline UFC Shenzhen this weekend in China.

No. 14-ranked Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos will take on Li Jingliang in what should be an explosive contest. Both men are proven finishers inside the Octagon, but more so dos Santos as of late, who has won seven-straight, finishing his last three in a row. He’s one of the best unkept secrets at 170 pounds, but has been flying under the radar given how talent-stacked the division is at the moment.

Speaking to LowKickMMA, dos Santos said he’s not frustrated at all, and will eventually reach his ultimate goal of becoming champion.

“With every fight I’m proving my worth, so sooner or later I’ll reach my goal. I don’t feel frustrated at all. I’m really happy to be fighting in China, another challenge in my career, I’m ready to overcome it and on to the next.”

With a win over Jingliang, there’s nowhere to fight but up after that. The welterweight division contains household names such as Robbie Lawler, Anthony Pettis, Ben Askren, Demian Maia, and more ranked above dos Santos. If he leaves China with his hand raised, the Brazilian prospect is open to fighting anyone.

“Honestly, I would fight anyone, even the champion. It’s one step at a time and my focus is on this fight, but with a win I will probably be near a title shot.”

Dos Santos is stepping into enemy territory, fighting Jingliang in front of his native Chinese crowd this weekend. However, he claims he has been received well by the Chinese people and plans on putting on a show for the fans in attendance Saturday.

“I feel great. It’s my first time fighting in China, is a long trip, but I’ve been really well received here, I feel welcomed, so I’m really happy to be the co-main event and I’m here to show my game and definitely, put on a great fight.”

Do you think dos Santos is near a title shot with a win over Jingliang this weekend?