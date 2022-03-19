In a result sure to upset the home crowd at The O2 Arena, Elise Reed lands a close, split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28) win against Welsh prospect, Cory McKenna on the preliminary card of UFC London.

Recovering from a close opening round, in which she was briefly dropped, Reed managed to improve upon her performance in the second round, nabbing the two final frames on two of the three judge’s scorecards — with a sole judge somewhat questionably handing McKenna all three rounds in the close back-and-forth. The victor moves Reed to 5-1 as a professional after a UFC debut loss to Sijara Eubanks.

Below, catch the highlights from Elise Reed’s split decision win over Cage Warriors alum, Cory McKenna

Back in the win column by SD!



🙌 @EliseReedMMA earns the victory tonight at #UFCLondon.



[ Prelims continue LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/SuyijDEB7p — UFC (@ufc) March 19, 2022

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.