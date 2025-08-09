Shades of Rampage: Elijah Smith Scores Horrifying Slam KO Against Toshiomi Kazama – UFC Vegas 109 Highlights

Go ahead and get Elijah Smith his $50,000 bonus.

Coming off a unanimous decision victory over Vince Morales in February, ‘Swift’ stepped back inside the Octagon on Saturday night against 15-fight veteran Toshiomi Kazama as part of the UFC Vegas 109 prelims in Las Vegas.

In the final minute of the opening round, Kazama was looking to lock in a triangle choke as Smith rained some strikes from above. With the ‘Silent Finisher’ attempting to tighten his grip, Smith took a page out of Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s playbook, picking up his opponent in a powerbomb position and proceeding to slam him on the mat with frightening force.

The impact immediately put Kazama’s lights out.

Official Result: Elijah Smith def. Toshiomi Kazama via KO (slam) at 4:10 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Elijah Smith vs. Toshiomi Kazama at UFC Vegas 109:

ELIJAH SMITH HIT THE RAMPAGE JACKSON POWERBOMB KO!!! 💣 #UFCVegas109 pic.twitter.com/98efaXckWV — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) August 9, 2025

PICKED HIM UP & PUT HIM OUT! 🤯🤯🤯



Elijah Smith with a potential KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR!



[ #UFCVegas109 | LIVE NOW on ESPN & ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/jl1a9S9dGJ — UFC (@ufc) August 9, 2025