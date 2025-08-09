Shades of Rampage: Elijah Smith Scores Horrifying Slam KO Against Toshiomi Kazama – UFC Vegas 109 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Shades of Rampage: Elijah Smith Scores Horrifying Slam KO Against Toshiomi Kazama - UFC Vegas 109 Highlights

Go ahead and get Elijah Smith his $50,000 bonus.

Coming off a unanimous decision victory over Vince Morales in February, ‘Swift’ stepped back inside the Octagon on Saturday night against 15-fight veteran Toshiomi Kazama as part of the UFC Vegas 109 prelims in Las Vegas.

In the final minute of the opening round, Kazama was looking to lock in a triangle choke as Smith rained some strikes from above. With the ‘Silent Finisher’ attempting to tighten his grip, Smith took a page out of Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s playbook, picking up his opponent in a powerbomb position and proceeding to slam him on the mat with frightening force.

READ MORE:  Oktagon 74: Bolander vs. Szabová - Full Results from Prague
gettyimages 2229288003 612x612 1
gettyimages 2229288127 612x612 1

The impact immediately put Kazama’s lights out.

Official Result: Elijah Smith def. Toshiomi Kazama via KO (slam) at 4:10 of Round 1.

gettyimages 2229289044 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Elijah Smith vs. Toshiomi Kazama at UFC Vegas 109:

READ MORE:  "Money" Renato Moicano "The UFC Doesn't care about the fighters", Why He Declined Settlement Cash

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts