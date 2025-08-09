Shades of Rampage: Elijah Smith Scores Horrifying Slam KO Against Toshiomi Kazama – UFC Vegas 109 Highlights
Go ahead and get Elijah Smith his $50,000 bonus.
Coming off a unanimous decision victory over Vince Morales in February, ‘Swift’ stepped back inside the Octagon on Saturday night against 15-fight veteran Toshiomi Kazama as part of the UFC Vegas 109 prelims in Las Vegas.
In the final minute of the opening round, Kazama was looking to lock in a triangle choke as Smith rained some strikes from above. With the ‘Silent Finisher’ attempting to tighten his grip, Smith took a page out of Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s playbook, picking up his opponent in a powerbomb position and proceeding to slam him on the mat with frightening force.
The impact immediately put Kazama’s lights out.
Official Result: Elijah Smith def. Toshiomi Kazama via KO (slam) at 4:10 of Round 1.