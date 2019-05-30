Eduardo Dantas Returns At Bellator 222

Spread the word!













Eduardo Dantas has his next fight booked under the Bellator MMA banner as he returns to MMA competition.

The former bantamweight champion will compete in a featherweight bout when he meets Juan Archuleta on the main card of Bellator 222. The Viacom-owned promotion confirmed the news this week.

Eduardo Dantas, who holds a pro-MMA record of 21-6, picked up his latest win over Toby Misech at Bellator 215. This comes after he was dethroned by Darrion Caldwell in Oct. 2017 and knocked out by Michael MacDonald at Bellator 202.

On the flip side, Archuleta comes into this fight with a record of 22-1 and 4-0 under the Bellator banner. He had won titles in multiple King of the Cage divisions prior to his move to Bellator.

Bellator 222 is set to take place on June 14, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The preliminary card will air online at 7:30 P.M. EST, while the main card will air on DAZN at 10:00 P.M. EST.

Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie will be featured as the new main event for Bellator 222. This fight will serve as the Welterweight Grand Prix Semifinal fight. The winner is expected to face Douglas Lima in the grand finale. Here is the updated card for the show:

MAIN CARD (DAZN, 10 P.M. ET)

Champ Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie – for welterweight title; welterweight grand prix semifinal

Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen

Champ Darrion Caldwell vs. Kyoji Horiguchi – for bantamweight title

Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey

Adam Borics vs. Aaron Pico

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 7:30 P.M. ET)