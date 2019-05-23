Cross-Promotional Bout Set For Bellator 222

Spread the word!













An interesting bout has been added to the lineup for the upcoming Bellator 222 event.

With both promotions having an open-door policy, it has led to an intriguing fight that will see Rizin’s Rena Kubota vs. Bellator’s Lindsey VanZandt. The bout will be held at a catchweight of 112 pounds.

Kubota (8-2) has won two of her past three bouts that includes a decision win over Samantha Jean Francois at Rizin 15 in April. She was a finalist in the 2017 Super Atomweight Grand Prix.

On the flip side, VanZandt, who holds a pro-MMA record of 5-1, picked up a TKO win in her Bellator debut where she finished Tabitha Ann Watkins at Bellator 215. She has won four of her five career victories by KO or TKO.

Bellator 222 is set to take place on June 14, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The preliminary card will air online at 7:30 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 10:00 PM EST.

Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen will headline this event. Here is the updated card for the show:

MAIN CARD (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen

Champ Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie – for welterweight title; welterweight grand prix semifinal

Champ Darrion Caldwell vs. Kyoji Horiguchi – for bantamweight title

Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey

Adam Borics vs. Aaron Pico

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 7:30 p.m. ET)