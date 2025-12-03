UFC legend Edson Barboza reveals MMA retirement promise to his family

UFC legend Edson Barboza has revealed the mixed martial arts retirement promise that he has made to his family.

This weekend, Edson Barboza will once again make the walk to the cage as he prepares to compete under the Ultimate Fighting Championship umbrella for the 32nd time in his career. He’s had plenty of ups and downs over the years but along the way, he has earned a reputation for being one of the most dramatic knockout artists in the history of the promotion.

Now, at the age of 39, Edson Barboza is looking to prove that he can still mix it up with the best in the lightweight division. He is 4-4 in his last eight fights with two knockout wins to his name in that time, and in Turner, he will be facing a fellow striker who will be eager to prove to himself that he made the right decision to end his MMA retirement.

In a recent interview, Edson Barboza touched on the subject of his own future retirement.

Edson Barboza reveals retirement promise to family

“A couple of years, I was a little bit crazy,” Barboza told MMA Junkie. “I was checking my weight in the morning, checking my weight in the afternoon, checking my weight at night – it was a couple of years like that. It’s not good for my body and especially for (my mind). … Thank God I’m back to lightweight. I’m happy.”

“I don’t think about retirement right now, but I need to feel competitive,” Barboza said. “I think that’s one of my goals right now. I promised my wife and my mom, I’ll never step into the octagon for money. I still feel competitive, especially in the training, especially in the gym. I train more than the young kids at American Top Team. I know I’m still competitive. I still fight against the best guys in the world. That’s one reason why I keep training, try to get better, and fight, because I still love this sport.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Get ready, folks, because Edson is coming to Vegas to prove a point.