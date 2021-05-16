Even Edson Barboza didn’t understand his knockout over Shane Burgos.

Barboza collided with Burgos in a featherweight war that delivered as expected in the UFC 262 main card opener last night. However, the action came to an end in the third round when Barboza connected with a right hand.

Burgos seemed to have eaten it only to have a delayed reaction as he stumbled backwards and collapsed with Barboza finishing the fight soon after.

WOW BARBOZA FREEZES Shane Burgos mortal Kombat style 😳#UFC262 pic.twitter.com/JdbQEWhpkm — RAW MMA NEWS (@rawmmanews) May 16, 2021

It was definitely one of the most unusual and bizarre finishes to a fight and even more so for Barboza.

“I really don’t understand,” Barboza said at the post-fight news conference (via MMA Junkie). “I know I connected a good one because I felt it – but I felt like he shook a little bit and something happened and he went again and then went down.

“So I was like, ‘OK, let’s go finish him.’ I need to watch it because I really don’t know what happened. I connected with the right overhand, but I don’t remember.”

Regardless of the finish, it puts Barboza on a two-fight winning streak while he considers himself to be on a three-fight streak after his contentious split decision defeat to Dan Ige.

And given the rank of Burgos, the Brazilian will surely enter the top 10 now as he has his eye on the featherweight title.

“I think I’m on the way – I’m on the way to a title shot,” Barboza added. “I have 24 fights in the UFC. I feel better and better. I truly believe I won the last three fights at 145. Dan Ige is a top 10. Burgos is a top 10. I’m really on the way to get the title shot.”

What do you think of Barboza’s chances?