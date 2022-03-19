Thor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson and Eddie Hall squared off in the heaviest boxing match of all time.

Bjornsson was able to knock down Hall three times during their matchup and was able to win their matchup via unanimous decision. They even made him a championship belt called the “Titan Championship”. Bjornsson is mostly known for his portrayal of ‘The Mountain’ in the HBO hit show, ‘Game ofThrones’.

Highlights from all 6 Rounds between Thor vs Eddie… 🔥 #ThorVsEddie pic.twitter.com/cVZO65jCcO — Richie Vargas (@RichieRich93_) March 19, 2022

By Unanimous Decision Thor defeats Eddie Hall #ThorVsEddie pic.twitter.com/8FR6DATfBR — Amar Singh (The Great Towel-E) (@SkyBlue_Am) March 19, 2022

The two fighters had bad blood since the 2017 Strongman Finals, as Hall was able to win the title for “World’s Strongest Man”. That was Bjornsson’s fourth amateur fight, as he now has 2 wins and 2 draws.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.